- Startseite
- Programm
- Mitmachen
- Termine
- Projekte
- Über Querfunk
- Impressum
Interstellar Insurgency - Playlist Episode 143
Playlist Episode 143 (7.10.2026)
Green Lung - Black Magick Radio
Domkraft - Horses Horses
Disfear - Early Graves
Dopethrone - Cult Leader
Green Lung - Ozymandias + To The Gallows Born
Evil Blizzard - Clouds Like Ghosts
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats - Psycho On The Loose
Motörhead - In the Name Of Tragedy
Deathchant - Reverie + Worshipper
Russian Circles - Meridian + Seventh Seal
Midnight Prey - Kaspar Hauser
Excrementory Grindfuckers - Durchfall im Moshpit + Tag 1 nach der Probezeit
Spirit Possession - Trinity Possessor (...In Ten Thousand Hells)
Venom - Black Metal [R.I.P. Cronos]
Ultha - To Part The Abelia Springs
Metallica - (Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth