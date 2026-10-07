Interstellar Insurgency - Playlist Episode 143

Playlist Episode 143 (7.10.2026)

Green Lung - Black Magick Radio

Domkraft - Horses Horses

Disfear - Early Graves

Dopethrone - Cult Leader

Green Lung - Ozymandias + To The Gallows Born

Evil Blizzard - Clouds Like Ghosts

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats - Psycho On The Loose

Motörhead - In the Name Of Tragedy

Deathchant - Reverie + Worshipper

Russian Circles - Meridian + Seventh Seal

Midnight Prey - Kaspar Hauser

Excrementory Grindfuckers - Durchfall im Moshpit + Tag 1 nach der Probezeit

Spirit Possession - Trinity Possessor (...In Ten Thousand Hells)

Venom - Black Metal [R.I.P. Cronos]

Ultha - To Part The Abelia Springs

Metallica - (Anesthesia) - Pulling Teeth