Interstellar Insurgency - Playlist Episode 142

Playlist Episode 142 (2.9.2026)

Ronker - Respect The Hustle

Primus - Good Ol' Grizz

Judas Priest - Desert Plains

Deathchant - Enemy + Kova / Crawl (Neues Album am 25.9.)

If These Trees Could Talk - Sea Of Glass

Spirit Possession - Cathedral Speech (Neues Album am 2.10.)

Black Curse - Flowers Of Gethsemane

Winds Of Neptune - Queen Of Sumatra

Midnight Prey - Witchking (Neues Album am 25.9.)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Dragon

Anvil - Free As The Wind

Land Of Fog - Bloody Saints

Chiens - New World Disorder (Live @ P8 Karlsruhe, 5.9.)

TFP - Cold Dead Eyes (Live @ P8 Karlsruhe, 5.9.)

Dödsrit - Utmed Gyllbergens Stig (Live @ P8 Karlsruhe, 5.9.)

Amon Amarth - Gjallarhorn

Asagraum - Hate Of Satan's Hammer

Mastodon - Your Ghost Again

