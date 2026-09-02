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Interstellar Insurgency - Playlist Episode 142
Playlist Episode 142 (2.9.2026)
Ronker - Respect The Hustle
Primus - Good Ol' Grizz
Judas Priest - Desert Plains
Deathchant - Enemy + Kova / Crawl (Neues Album am 25.9.)
If These Trees Could Talk - Sea Of Glass
Spirit Possession - Cathedral Speech (Neues Album am 2.10.)
Black Curse - Flowers Of Gethsemane
Winds Of Neptune - Queen Of Sumatra
Midnight Prey - Witchking (Neues Album am 25.9.)
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Dragon
Anvil - Free As The Wind
Land Of Fog - Bloody Saints
Chiens - New World Disorder (Live @ P8 Karlsruhe, 5.9.)
TFP - Cold Dead Eyes (Live @ P8 Karlsruhe, 5.9.)
Dödsrit - Utmed Gyllbergens Stig (Live @ P8 Karlsruhe, 5.9.)
Amon Amarth - Gjallarhorn
Asagraum - Hate Of Satan's Hammer
Mastodon - Your Ghost Again