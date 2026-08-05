Interstellar Insurgency - Playlist Episode 141

Playlist Episode 141 (5.8.2026)

Queens Of The Stone Age - The Evil Has Landed

Godless - Ingenitous - Ekstasis

Savatage - Handful Of Rain

Nevermore - Believe In Nothing

Autrest - Ruins Of The Lost

Dödsrit - Mortal Coil

Villagers Of Ioannina City - Ghosts In The Sky

Outlaw - Blaze Of Dissolution

The Night Eternal - The Veins Of Time

Volcandra - Marauders Of The Cosmic Vortex

Slomosa - Cabin Fever

Naxen - To Writhe In The Womb Of Night

Scorpion Milk - She-Wolf Of London

Beastmilk - Love In A Cold World

Schwarzer Engel - Teufel

Hulder - A Forlorn Peasant's Hymn

Steve Earle - Copperhead Road

Judas Priest - Invincible Shield