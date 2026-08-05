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Interstellar Insurgency - Playlist Episode 141
Playlist Episode 141 (5.8.2026)
Queens Of The Stone Age - The Evil Has Landed
Godless - Ingenitous - Ekstasis
Savatage - Handful Of Rain
Nevermore - Believe In Nothing
Autrest - Ruins Of The Lost
Dödsrit - Mortal Coil
Villagers Of Ioannina City - Ghosts In The Sky
Outlaw - Blaze Of Dissolution
The Night Eternal - The Veins Of Time
Volcandra - Marauders Of The Cosmic Vortex
Slomosa - Cabin Fever
Naxen - To Writhe In The Womb Of Night
Scorpion Milk - She-Wolf Of London
Beastmilk - Love In A Cold World
Schwarzer Engel - Teufel
Hulder - A Forlorn Peasant's Hymn
Steve Earle - Copperhead Road
Judas Priest - Invincible Shield