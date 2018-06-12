Zapata Radio Soundz // Juni 2018

Zapata Radio Soundz

Die Reggae & Dancehall Radio Show von Zapata Soundz.
Dieses mal u.a. mit neuen Releases von Alborosie, Protoje, Chronixx, Collie Buddz & Rebelution. Außerdem stellen wir euch das großartige neue Album von Kabaka Pyramid vor.

Playlist inside!

Sendetermin
Dienstag, 12. Juni 2018 - 22:00 bis 23:59
Wiederholung
Dienstag, 26. Juni 2018 - 14:00 bis 16:00
Tags
Sendung: 
Zapata Radio Soundz
Zapata Soundz
Reggae
Dancehall
Global Bass. Zapata Radio Soundz
NrArtistTitel
01
Rebelution
Celecrate
02
Dub Inc
Triste époque
03
Dub Inc. feat. Million Stylez
One Life to Live
04
Dub Inc. feat. Agent Sasco
Too Much
05
Mellow Mood
ANOTHER DAY
06
Kabaka Pyramid
Meaning of Life
07
Kabaka Pyramid
Everywhere I Go
08
Omar Perry
Sound the trumpet (feat Dub Inc.)
09
Omar Perry
Educated Fool New Dawn
10
Charly B
Jah See and Knows
11
Collie Buddz
Legal Now
12
Molotov
Gimme The Power
13
Protoje feat Chronixx
No Guarantee
14
Alborosie feat. Chronixx
Contradiction
15
Duane Stephenson
Play That Song
16
Etana
Be Alright
17
Christopher Martin
Bun Fi Bun
18
Kingseyes
Natural Desire
19
Matisyahu
Jerusalem (Out Of Darkness Comes Light)
20
DJ Vadim
Black is the night
21
Manau
La tribu de Dana
22
Kabaka Pyramid
Africans Arise
23
Kabaka Pyramid
My Time
24
Kabaka Pyramid
Kontraband ft. Damian "Jr Gong" Marley
25
Kabaka Pyramid
Lyrics Deity
26
Gzuz, Trettmann
Nur mit den Echten
27
ALAINE
NOT ONE
28
Rootz Radicals feat Uno Jahma UCee & Fredie Wize
Bad Government
29
Culan ft. Konshens
Easy To Love You (remix)
30
Grupo Socavón
Homenaje a Justino (Thornato Remix)
31
Hammond Classics
Cumbiamba
32
Soul Rebel Project
Unity feat. Kenyatta Hill and Green Lion Crew
33
CARL feat. Megaloh
Mein Sound war hier
34
Alborosie
Dub 420
35
Matisyahu
Coming from Afar (feat. Mavado)
36
Matisyahu
King Without a Crown
37
Kabaka Pyramid
Make Way ft Pressure
38
Kabaka Pyramid
Blessed Is the Man
39
ELIJAH SALOMON FT KING KORA & SAMBOU SUSO
YOU NEVER KNOW
40
Miss Aliya
When You Cry
41
Rebelution
Patience (Good Enough)
42
Mokoomba
Kumkukanda Luyando