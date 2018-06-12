- Startseite
Zapata Radio Soundz // Juni 2018
Die Reggae & Dancehall Radio Show von Zapata Soundz.
Dieses mal u.a. mit neuen Releases von Alborosie, Protoje, Chronixx, Collie Buddz & Rebelution. Außerdem stellen wir euch das großartige neue Album von Kabaka Pyramid vor.
Playlist inside!
|Nr
|Artist
|Titel
01
Rebelution
|
Celecrate
02
Dub Inc
|
Triste époque
03
Dub Inc. feat. Million Stylez
|
One Life to Live
04
Dub Inc. feat. Agent Sasco
|
Too Much
05
Mellow Mood
|
ANOTHER DAY
06
Kabaka Pyramid
|
Meaning of Life
07
Kabaka Pyramid
|
Everywhere I Go
08
Omar Perry
|
Sound the trumpet (feat Dub Inc.)
09
Omar Perry
|
Educated Fool New Dawn
10
Charly B
|
Jah See and Knows
11
Collie Buddz
|
Legal Now
12
Molotov
|
Gimme The Power
13
Protoje feat Chronixx
|
No Guarantee
14
Alborosie feat. Chronixx
|
Contradiction
15
Duane Stephenson
|
Play That Song
16
Etana
|
Be Alright
17
Christopher Martin
|
Bun Fi Bun
18
Kingseyes
|
Natural Desire
19
Matisyahu
|
Jerusalem (Out Of Darkness Comes Light)
20
DJ Vadim
|
Black is the night
21
Manau
|
La tribu de Dana
22
Kabaka Pyramid
|
Africans Arise
23
Kabaka Pyramid
|
My Time
24
Kabaka Pyramid
|
Kontraband ft. Damian "Jr Gong" Marley
25
Kabaka Pyramid
|
Lyrics Deity
26
Gzuz, Trettmann
|
Nur mit den Echten
27
ALAINE
|
NOT ONE
28
Rootz Radicals feat Uno Jahma UCee & Fredie Wize
|
Bad Government
29
Culan ft. Konshens
|
Easy To Love You (remix)
30
Grupo Socavón
|
Homenaje a Justino (Thornato Remix)
31
Hammond Classics
|
Cumbiamba
32
Soul Rebel Project
|
Unity feat. Kenyatta Hill and Green Lion Crew
33
CARL feat. Megaloh
|
Mein Sound war hier
34
Alborosie
|
Dub 420
35
Matisyahu
|
Coming from Afar (feat. Mavado)
36
Matisyahu
|
King Without a Crown
37
Kabaka Pyramid
|
Make Way ft Pressure
38
Kabaka Pyramid
|
Blessed Is the Man
39
ELIJAH SALOMON FT KING KORA & SAMBOU SUSO
|
YOU NEVER KNOW
40
Miss Aliya
|
When You Cry
41
Rebelution
|
Patience (Good Enough)
42
Mokoomba
|
Kumkukanda Luyando