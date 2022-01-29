- Startseite
TURN IT UP AND PLAY IT LOUD - eine Selektion fein ausgewählter Rockmusik; Teil 2
Rock 'n' Roll came from the slaves singing gospel in the fields. Their lives were hell and they used music to lift out of it, to take them away. That's what Rock 'n' Roll should do - take you to a better place.
Meat Loaf
Die Musik wirkt wie die Sonne, die alle Blumen des Feldes mit ihrem Strahlen zum Leben erweckt.
Khalil Gibran - libanesischer Künstler und Dichter 1883 - 1931