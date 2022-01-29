TURN IT UP AND PLAY IT LOUD - eine Selektion fein ausgewählter Rockmusik; Teil 2

Schatzkiste

Rock 'n' Roll came from the slaves singing gospel in the fields. Their lives were hell and they used music to lift out of it, to take them away. That's what Rock 'n' Roll should do - take you to a better place.  

                 Meat Loaf

 

Die Musik wirkt wie die Sonne, die alle Blumen des Feldes mit ihrem Strahlen zum Leben erweckt.

                  Khalil Gibran - libanesischer Künstler und Dichter 1883 - 1931

 

Sendetermin
Samstag, 29. Januar 2022 - 18:00 bis 19:00
Wiederholung
Samstag, 30. April 2022 - 6:00 bis 7:00
