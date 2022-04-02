"DER FRIEDE IST DAS MEISTERWERK DER VERNUNFT" - Immanuel Kant

Schatzkiste

Musik gegen das Böse unter anderem von COUNTRY JOE AND THE FISH, NICOLE und BLACK SABBATH 

And so once again my dear Johnny, my dear friend - And so once again you are fighting us all - And when I ask you why, you raise your sticks and cry, and I fall
Oh, my friend, how did you come to trade the fiddle for the drum?

You say I have turned like the enemies you've earned - But I can remember all the good things you are - And so I ask you please can I help you find the peace and the star?
Oh, my friend, what time is this to trade the handshake for the fist?

 

Joni Mitchell: The fiddle and the drum

Sendetermin
Samstag, 2. April 2022 - 18:00 bis 19:00
Wiederholung
Dienstag, 12. April 2022 - 8:00 bis 9:00
Samstag, 16. April 2022 - 6:00 bis 7:00
Donnerstag, 21. April 2022 - 15:00 bis 16:00
Tags
Sendung: 
Schatzkiste