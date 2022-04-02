- Startseite
"DER FRIEDE IST DAS MEISTERWERK DER VERNUNFT" - Immanuel Kant
Musik gegen das Böse unter anderem von COUNTRY JOE AND THE FISH, NICOLE und BLACK SABBATH
And so once again my dear Johnny, my dear friend - And so once again you are fighting us all - And when I ask you why, you raise your sticks and cry, and I fall
Oh, my friend, how did you come to trade the fiddle for the drum?
You say I have turned like the enemies you've earned - But I can remember all the good things you are - And so I ask you please can I help you find the peace and the star?
Oh, my friend, what time is this to trade the handshake for the fist?
Joni Mitchell: The fiddle and the drum