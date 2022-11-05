- Startseite
BIG VALLEY - Der Tipp zur Fernsehserie
Die Abenteuer der Familie Barkley im *Wilden Westen* um das Jahr 1870. Dazu Musik u.a. von der Charlie Daniels Band, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash und Hank Williams.
I've never seen a night so long
And time goes crawling by
The moon just went behind the clouds
To hide its face and cry
The silence of a falling star
Lights up a purple sky
And as I wonder where you are
I'm so lonesome, I could cry
Aus dem Lied "I am so lonesome I could cry" von Hank Williams