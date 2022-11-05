BIG VALLEY - Der Tipp zur Fernsehserie

Schatzkiste

Die Abenteuer der Familie Barkley im *Wilden Westen* um das Jahr 1870. Dazu Musik u.a. von der Charlie Daniels Band, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash und Hank Williams.

I've never seen a night so long
And time goes crawling by
The moon just went behind the clouds
To hide its face and cry
 
The silence of a falling star
Lights up a purple sky
And as I wonder where you are
I'm so lonesome, I could cry

Aus dem Lied "I am so lonesome I could cry" von Hank Williams

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sendetermin
Samstag, 5. November 2022 - 18:00 bis 19:00
Wiederholung
Dienstag, 8. November 2022 - 8:00 bis 9:00
Donnerstag, 17. November 2022 - 15:00 bis 16:00
Samstag, 19. November 2022 - 6:00 bis 7:00
Tags
Sendung: 
Schatzkiste