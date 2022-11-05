BIG VALLEY - Der Tipp zur Fernsehserie

Die Abenteuer der Familie Barkley im *Wilden Westen* um das Jahr 1870. Dazu Musik u.a. von der Charlie Daniels Band, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash und Hank Williams.

I've never seen a night so long

And time goes crawling by

The moon just went behind the clouds

To hide its face and cry

The silence of a falling star

Lights up a purple sky

And as I wonder where you are

I'm so lonesome, I could cry

Aus dem Lied "I am so lonesome I could cry" von Hank Williams