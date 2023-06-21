Life, Sounds and Dreams - Guest: Morioun (Goatrance)

Morioun started as a Goa-Trance DJ in 2015 with a soft spot for the old school and has both national and international gigs under his belt. Creating his own tracks since 2019 and playing full producer sets, he developed a unique style that is focused on analog sound design, groovy rhythms, and acid sounds, ranging somewhere between the dark and the light.

He works a lot with hardware and has improved his studio and workflow constantly erver since with putting a real stamp on his tunes. He's released various tracks over the last three years on respected Labels like Schlabbaduerst ReKkords, Chronicle of Mystery Records, 303-Break-Street, as well as a 3 Track EP and one full length Album on DharmaR Records. Furthermore he is one of the label managers of Kandiszucker Records. It is now an honour for him to be released on the notorious K.E.R. with a concept based EP that discovers the borders of sanity, reflecting on society and the shadows of humanity. Listen to a twisted story about ghosts creeping through the corridors of the night-time office after a long weekend, the dark side of historical pop-culture with its influences of the present. You'll hear about sects and leaders, rise and fall of sanity and different shapes of madness within four tracks that are supposed to melt your brain away!

This is a Pre-Order and will Officially be Released in Dec. '23.

More:

Facebook

Bandcamp

Soundcloud