Life, Sounds and Dreams - Gast: Morioun (Interview-Absage wegen Krankheit)

Wegen Krankheit entfällt das Interview mit Morioun und wird nachgeholt. Es wird diesmal also eine reine Musiksendung.

Morioun brings the spirit of germanic paganism and both, the darkness and light of the enchanted black forests, awakening the strange creatures and plants with unearthly sounds. After being a Goa Trance DJ since 2016 with national and international bookings in Thailand, Canaries, Belgium, Morocco and other countries the project Morioun was born in 2019.

With a musical background in stoner and psychedelic rock music Morioun soon began to develop his unique style somewhere between the light and the dark, focusing on old-school sound design. After the first releases on various labels such as Schlabbaduerst ReKkords, Chronicle of Mystery and Kandiszucker Kollektiv, 303BreakStreet as well as his EP-release on DharmaR last year it's more than about time to present you the full debut album.