Life, Sounds and Dreams - EURIX: Bondage and Shibari (engl.)

Life, Sounds and Dreams

This show will be about EURIX, the European Rigger&Model Exchange April 2023 in Berlin. With Interviews of artists, teachers and participants of this event, that is all about bondage, all about shibari, the japanese art of bondage. Get an insight into this topic and why people are tying in the first place. 

Interviews with: Shadow, Nëya & Kameko, TomOfSweden, Torienne Bands & Serene Chaos, Joda, Shalllenne

EURIX: Website

 

 

 

 

