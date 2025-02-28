Duplikat von Holidays on Mars, Ausgabe #77 - Music from Sofa

Thrilled!
 
Last Wednesday I met rØreka at Intro Karlsruhe to play a set sitting on a sofa for the opening of the Vinyl Wednesday season 2025. 


We played a nice laidback set, first half strictly ambient, later electronic downbeat grooves to move people. 

On Friday 28-02-25 you can listen back to it  Holidays on Mars and dance on your home private sofa to it. We will later also share the ambient part via a soundcouch link. 

Thanks to rØreka at Intro Karlsruhe for the invitation. 


The artwork is referring to Brian Enos “Music for airports” - Tipp !!

 

Illustrations and Mix by Hendrik Vogel

Intro : Instagram 
roreka : Instagram 
 
 
Sendetermin
Freitag, 28. Februar 2025 - 21:00 bis 22:00
Wiederholung
Dienstag, 4. März 2025 - 15:00 bis 16:00
Montag, 10. März 2025 - 5:00 bis 6:00
Tags
Sendung: 
Holidays on Mars
Querfunk
holidaysonmars
vinylwednesay
roreka
hendrikvogel
mars
holidays
Radio