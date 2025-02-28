- Startseite
Duplikat von Holidays on Mars, Ausgabe #77 - Music from Sofa
Last Wednesday I met rØreka at Intro Karlsruhe to play a set sitting on a sofa for the opening of the Vinyl Wednesday season 2025.
We played a nice laidback set, first half strictly ambient, later electronic downbeat grooves to move people.
On Friday 28-02-25 you can listen back to it Holidays on Mars and dance on your home private sofa to it. We will later also share the ambient part via a soundcouch link.
Thanks to rØreka at Intro Karlsruhe for the invitation.
The artwork is referring to Brian Enos “Music for airports” - Tipp !!
Illustrations and Mix by Hendrik Vogel
Link hendrik vogel
Intro : Instagram
roreka : Instagram