Duplikat von Holidays on Mars, Ausgabe #77 - Music from Sofa

Last Wednesday I met rØreka at Intro Karlsruhe to play a set sitting on a sofa for the opening of the Vinyl Wednesday season 2025.



We played a nice laidback set, first half strictly ambient, later electronic downbeat grooves to move people.

On Friday 28-02-25 you can listen back to it Holidays on Mars and dance on your home private sofa to it. We will later also share the ambient part via a soundcouch link.

Thanks to rØreka at Intro Karlsruhe for the invitation.



The artwork is referring to Brian Enos “Music for airports” - Tipp !!