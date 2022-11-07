- Startseite
Bored Generation || November 2022
Playlist inside! Viele tolle Platten wurden dieses Jahr schon veröffentlicht. Bored Generation stellt sie vor.
Diesmal u.a. mit The Liminanas, The Vertex, The Beths, Die Sterne und Dry Cleaning.
|Nr
|Artist
|Titel
|Album
|Label
|Jahr
1
The Routes
Showroom Dummies
The Twang Machine
Topsy Turvy Records
|
2022
2
The Routes
Radioactivity
The Twang Machine
Topsy Turvy Records
|
2022
3
Arre! Arre!
We Ride The Universe
We Ride The Universe
PNKSLM
|
2022
4
Arre! Arre!
Queens Of The Road
We Ride The Universe
PNKSLM
|
2022
5
The Vertex
Tonight The Sky Will Be Ours
Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!
Busy Bee Production
|
2022
6
The Vertex
Fell In Love
Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!
Busy Bee Production
|
2022
7
The Vertex
It's Cold Outside
Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!
Busy Bee Production
|
2022
8
Melting Palms
Cascades Of Noise
Noise Between The Shades
la pochette surprise records
|
2022
9
Melting Palms
Nymph
Noise Between The Shades
la pochette surprise records
|
2022
10
Pintandwefall
Tuesday, No Brain
Seventh Baby
Soliti
|
2022
11
Pintandwefall
Clues
Seventh Baby
Soliti
|
2022
12
The Liminanas
La Fille De La Ligne 15
Electrified
Because Music
|
2022
13
The Liminanas
Garden Of Love
Electrified
Because Music
|
2022
14
The Liminanas
Hey I'm Going Down (Les Bellas)
Electrified
Because Music
|
2022
15
The Beths
Silence Is Golden
Expert In A Dying Field
Carpark Records
|
2022
16
The Beths
Best Left
Expert In A Dying Field
Carpark Records
|
2022
17
Bodega
Thrown
Broken Equipment
What's Your Rupture?
|
2022
18
Bodega
How Can I Help Ya?
Broken Equipment
What's Your Rupture?
|
2022
19
Der Endgegner
Nerven-Country!
GAME OVER-!
Ostklotz
|
2022
20
Der Endgegner
Selfiestick!
GAME OVER-!
Ostklotz
|
2022
21
Chat Pile
Why?
God's Country
Flenser Records
|
2022
22
Chat Pile
Tropical Beaches, Inc.
God's Country
Flenser Records
|
2022
23
Courting
Loaded
Guitar Music
PIAS
|
2022
24
Courting
Famous
Guitar Music
PIAS
|
2022
25
Alvvays
Pressed
Blue Rev
Polyvinyl Record Company
|
2022
26
Alvvays
Bored In Bristol
Blue Rev
Polyvinyl Record Company
|
2022
27
Daphne And The Fuzz
Psychopath
Bluffs
Mellowsophy Music
|
2022
28
Daphne And The Fuzz
Dive
Bluffs
Mellowsophy Music
|
2022
29
Dry Cleaning
Kwenchy Kups
Stumpwork
4AD
|
2022
30
Dry Cleaning
No Decent Shoes For Rain
Stumpwork
4AD
|
2022
31
Die Sterne
Gleich hinter Krefeld
Hallo Euphoria
PIAS
|
2022
32
Die Sterne
Niemand kommt unschuldig raus
Hallo Euphoria
PIAS
|
2022
33
Julia Jacklin
Ignore Tenderness
Pre Pleasure
Polyvinyl Record Company
|
2022