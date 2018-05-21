- Startseite
Bored Generation // Mai 2018
Playlist inside! 2015 revisited - endlich neue Alben von Courtney Barnett und Beach House. Dazu noch einen ganzen Stall voll weiterer toller neuer Platten, egal ob Post-Punk, Surf-Rock, Folk oder Alternative-Dance.
|Nr
|Artist
|Titel
|Album
|Label
|Jahr
1
Die Nerven
Niemals
Fake
Glitterhouse Records
|
2018
2
Die Nerven
Skandinavisches Design
Fake
Glitterhouse Records
|
2018
3
Courtney Barnett
Need A Litle Time
Tell Me How You Really Feel
Marathon Artists
|
2018
4
Courtney Barnett
Charity
Tell Me How You Really Feel
Marathon Artists
|
2018
5
Boys
Love Isn't On My Mind
Rest in Peace
PNKSLM
|
2018
6
Boys
What If You Would Die?
Rest in Peace
PNKSLM
|
2018
7
Loma
Dark Oscillations
Loma
Sub Pop
|
2018
8
Loma
Relay Runner
Loma
Sub Pop
|
2018
9
Bonnie Li
Décroche
Décroche (Single)
Icons Creating Evil Art
|
2018
10
Varsovie
Coups Et Blessures
Coups Et Blessures
Sundust Records
|
2018
11
Varsovie
Le Lac
Coups Et Blessures
Sundust Records
|
2018
12
Wreckless Eric
Gateway To Europe
Construction Time And Demolition
Southern Domestic
|
2018
13
Wreckless Eric
40 Years
Construction Time And Demolition
Southern Domestic
|
2018
14
Frank Turner
Little Changes
Be More Kind
Interscope Records
|
2018
15
Illuminati Hotties
(You're Better) Than Ever
Kiss Yr Frenemies
Tiny Engines
|
2018
16
Illuminati Hotties
Patience
Kiss Yr Frenemies
Tiny Engines
|
2018
17
La Luz
Loose Teeth
Floating Features
Hardly Art
|
2018
18
La Luz
California Finally
Floating Features
Hardly Art
|
2018
19
Cicada Rhythm
America's Open Roads
Everywhere I Go
New West Records
|
2018
20
Cicada Rhythm
Shake Up
Everywhere I Go
New West Records
|
2018
21
Clara Luciani
La Grenade
Sainte-Victoire
Initial Artist Services
|
2018
22
Clara Luciani
La Baie
Sainte-Victoire
Initial Artist Services
|
2018
23
Beach House
Drunk In LA
7
Bella Union
|
2018
24
Beach House
Dive
7
Bella Union
|
2018
25
Confidence Man
Try Your Luck
Confident Music For Confident People
Heavenly
|
2018
26
Confidence Man
Boyfriend (Repeat)
Confident Music For Confident People
Heavenly
|
2018