Bored Generation // Mai 2018

Bored Generation

Playlist inside! 2015 revisited - endlich neue Alben von Courtney Barnett und Beach House. Dazu noch einen ganzen Stall voll weiterer toller neuer Platten, egal ob Post-Punk, Surf-Rock, Folk oder Alternative-Dance.

Sendetermin
Montag, 21. Mai 2018 - 22:00 bis 23:59
Wiederholung
Montag, 4. Juni 2018 - 4:00 bis 6:00
Bored Generation
1
Die Nerven
Niemals
Fake
Glitterhouse Records
2018
2
Die Nerven
Skandinavisches Design
Fake
Glitterhouse Records
2018
3
Courtney Barnett
Need A Litle Time
Tell Me How You Really Feel
Marathon Artists
2018
4
Courtney Barnett
Charity
Tell Me How You Really Feel
Marathon Artists
2018
5
Boys
Love Isn't On My Mind
Rest in Peace
PNKSLM
2018
6
Boys
What If You Would Die?
Rest in Peace
PNKSLM
2018
7
Loma
Dark Oscillations
Loma
Sub Pop
2018
8
Loma
Relay Runner
Loma
Sub Pop
2018
9
Bonnie Li
Décroche
Décroche (Single)
Icons Creating Evil Art
2018
10
Varsovie
Coups Et Blessures
Coups Et Blessures
Sundust Records
2018
11
Varsovie
Le Lac
Coups Et Blessures
Sundust Records
2018
12
Wreckless Eric
Gateway To Europe
Construction Time And Demolition
Southern Domestic
2018
13
Wreckless Eric
40 Years
Construction Time And Demolition
Southern Domestic
2018
14
Frank Turner
Little Changes
Be More Kind
Interscope Records
2018
15
Illuminati Hotties
(You're Better) Than Ever
Kiss Yr Frenemies
Tiny Engines
2018
16
Illuminati Hotties
Patience
Kiss Yr Frenemies
Tiny Engines
2018
17
La Luz
Loose Teeth
Floating Features
Hardly Art
2018
18
La Luz
California Finally
Floating Features
Hardly Art
2018
19
Cicada Rhythm
America's Open Roads
Everywhere I Go
New West Records
2018
20
Cicada Rhythm
Shake Up
Everywhere I Go
New West Records
2018
21
Clara Luciani
La Grenade
Sainte-Victoire
Initial Artist Services
2018
22
Clara Luciani
La Baie
Sainte-Victoire
Initial Artist Services
2018
23
Beach House
Drunk In LA
7
Bella Union
2018
24
Beach House
Dive
7
Bella Union
2018
25
Confidence Man
Try Your Luck
Confident Music For Confident People
Heavenly
2018
26
Confidence Man
Boyfriend (Repeat)
Confident Music For Confident People
Heavenly
2018