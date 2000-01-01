Live International Anarchist Radio Broadcast

On Sunday 20th of May 2018 the participants of the Gathering of the International Anarchist and Anti-authoritarian Radio Network that is taking place in Berlin, Germany will do a live radio broadcast.

https://www.a-radio-network.org/

The broadcast will cover wide range of topics from the perspective of anarchist and anti-authoritarian movements: presentations of local and international projects, groups/networks and activities/struggles; discussions on current issues; announcements of the upcoming protests/conferences/meetings/bookfairs; radical music and much more!

Among the participants will be radio projects (radio stations, radio shows and podcasts) from all parts of Europe and the Americas participating (see the list of participants below) so interesting and politically up-to-date program is inevitable! The programme will be mostly in English.

The programme will be broadcasted through online streams (see below) and some of the local radio stations will air it as well.

Sunday, 20th of May 2018

+++ 14:00 – 22:00 (Central European Time) +++

