Best of the Best! Zirkonien des Jahres 2022
22022 war wie 2021 dumm... Aber: Es war nicht alles schlecht! Gute Platten kamen auf den Markt, und wir wollten von unseren Redaktionen wissen, was es denn Hörenswertes gab. Diese knapp 60 Alben sind aus unserer meinungspluralistischen Sicht die besten Alben des Jahres 2022...
Yard Act - The Overload
Midlake - For the Sake of Bethel Woods
Kae Tempest - The Line is a Curve
Helmut - My Interstellar Love Life
Arne Heesch - Demons Are Scared
Post Malone - Twelve Carat Toothache
Drake - Her Loss
Future - I NEVER LIKED YOU
Rødhåd und Vril - Out Of Place Artefacts II
Steffi - The Red Hunter
Jungle - Good Times / Problemz
Horace Andy - Midnight Rocker
Joe Yorke - Noise and Emptiness
Dub Spencer & Trance Hill - Imago Cells
Voivod - Synchro Anarchy
Meshuggah - Immutable
Bloodywood - Rakshak
Eddie Harris - Live at Fabrik Hamburg 1988
Brian Jackson - This is Brian Jackson
Ronnie Foster - Reboot
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley - Gyedu-Blay Ambolley and Hi-Life Jazz
Jazz Rare Groove - A Fine Selection of Rare Jazz Tracks with a Funky Flaver
Voodoo Jürgens - Wie die Nocht noch jung wor
The Living End - Ghost Riders
Kind Hannah - I'm not sorry, I Was Just Being Me
Jack White - Entering Heaven Alive
Pete Doherty, Frédéric Lo - The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime
Die Verlierer - Die Verlierer
Peter Paasch - Frustriert
Σtella & Redinho - Up and Away
Mild Orange - Looking for Space
Fjørt - nichts
Petrol Girls - Baby
Fehlfarben - ?0??
Radio Havanna - Randale und Liebe
Die Nerven - DIE NERVEN
Neufundland - Grind
Shitney Bears - This is Pop
Liotta Seoul - WORSE
Pabst - Crushed by the Weight oif the World
Muff Potter - Bei Aller Liebe
Matroda - Jack the House
Fred Again - Actual Life 3
Drake - Honestly Nevermind
Westend - By My Side
Teknicoz - It’s Funky (Single)
Charlotte Brandi - DER EKEL
Pauls Jets - Jazzfest
Special Interest - Endure
Zouj - Metal EP
Alligatoah - Rotz & Wasser
Dominik Eulberg - Avichrom
Stromae - Multitude
Imarhan - Aboogi
Brad Melhdau - Jacob's Ladder
Dry Cleaning - Stumpwork
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Horsegirl - Versions of Modern Performance
Brezel Göring - Psychoanalyse, Vol. 2