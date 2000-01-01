Best of the Best! Zirkonien des Jahres 2022

Die Zirkonien des Jahres

22022 war wie 2021 dumm... Aber: Es war nicht alles schlecht! Gute Platten kamen auf den Markt, und wir wollten von unseren Redaktionen wissen, was es denn Hörenswertes gab. Diese knapp 60 Alben sind aus unserer meinungspluralistischen Sicht die besten Alben des Jahres 2022...

Yard Act - The Overload

Midlake - For the Sake of Bethel Woods

Kae Tempest - The Line is a Curve

Helmut - My Interstellar Love Life

Arne Heesch - Demons Are Scared

Post Malone - Twelve Carat Toothache

Drake - Her Loss

Future - I NEVER LIKED YOU

Rødhåd und Vril - Out Of Place Artefacts II

Steffi - The Red Hunter

Jungle - Good Times / Problemz

Horace Andy - Midnight Rocker

Joe Yorke - Noise and Emptiness

Dub Spencer & Trance Hill - Imago Cells

Voivod - Synchro Anarchy

Meshuggah - Immutable

Bloodywood - Rakshak

Eddie Harris - Live at Fabrik Hamburg 1988

Brian Jackson - This is Brian Jackson

Ronnie Foster - Reboot

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley - Gyedu-Blay Ambolley and Hi-Life Jazz

Jazz Rare Groove - A Fine Selection of Rare Jazz Tracks with a Funky Flaver

Voodoo Jürgens - Wie die Nocht noch jung wor

The Living End - Ghost Riders

Kind Hannah - I'm not sorry, I Was Just Being Me

Jack White - Entering Heaven Alive

Pete Doherty, Frédéric Lo - The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime

Die Verlierer - Die Verlierer

Peter Paasch - Frustriert

Σtella & Redinho - Up and Away

Mild Orange - Looking for Space

Fjørt - nichts

Petrol Girls - Baby

Fehlfarben - ?0??

Radio Havanna - Randale und Liebe

Die Nerven - DIE NERVEN

Neufundland - Grind

Shitney Bears - This is Pop

Liotta Seoul - WORSE

Pabst - Crushed by the Weight oif the World

Muff Potter - Bei Aller Liebe

Matroda - Jack the House

Fred Again - Actual Life 3

Drake - Honestly Nevermind

Westend - By My Side

Teknicoz - It’s Funky (Single)

Charlotte Brandi - DER EKEL

Pauls Jets - Jazzfest

Special Interest - Endure

Zouj - Metal EP

Alligatoah - Rotz & Wasser

Dominik Eulberg - Avichrom

Stromae - Multitude

Imarhan - Aboogi

Brad Melhdau - Jacob's Ladder

Dry Cleaning - Stumpwork

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Horsegirl - Versions of Modern Performance

Brezel Göring - Psychoanalyse, Vol. 2