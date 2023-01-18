Life, Sounds and Dreams - Gast: Morioun

Morioun brings the spirit of germanic paganism and both, the darkness and light of the enchanted black forests, awakening the strange creatures and plants with unearthly sounds. After being a Goa Trance DJ since 2016 with national and international bookings in Thailand, Canaries, Belgium, Morocco and other countries the project Morioun was born in 2019.

With a musical background in stoner and psychedelic rock music Morioun soon began to develop his unique style somewhere between the light and the dark, focusing on old-school sound design. After the first releases on various labels such as Schlabbaduerst ReKkords, Chronicle of Mystery and Kandiszucker Kollektiv, 303BreakStreet as well as his EP-release on DharmaR last year it's more than about time to present you the full debut album.