Hipadelic Hopera Juli 2017

Hipadelic Hopera

Gute Rapper, solide Vielfalt und schwere Orchestrierung ist das Credo dieser Ausgabe

 

 

Sendetermin
Samstag, 29. Juli 2017 -
14:00 bis 16:00
Wiederholung
Samstag, 29. Juli 2017 - 4:22
Hipadelic Hopera
NrArtistTitel
1
MED, Blu & Madlib feat. MF DOOM
Knock Knock
2
Camp Lo
Sunshine
3
Psycho Les
Baba Barz
4
A-F-R-O, RA the Rugged Man
Freedom Form Flowing
5
ASD
Ausrasta
6
Big Boi feat. LunchMoney Lewis
All Night
7
BlabberMouf
StepInDaJam
8
Chinese Man feat. A-F-R-O, A.S.M., Taiwan MC
The New Crown
9
Redman
Bricks Intentions
10
Blackalicious
Blacka
11
Ryu feat. Everlast
Who's Next Move
12
The Godfathers
The City
13
Ryu
Been doin this
14
Your Old Droog feat. Danny Brown
Grandma Hips
15
Nine Feat. Chip Fu
Rite here
16
TONES BAD KARMA
Takeover
17
Apathy
New England Royalty
18
TONES BAD KARMA
Dialect Unorthodox
19
Raekwon
This Is What It Comes Too
20
King Magnetic feat. R.A. The Rugged Man
Dirty old man
21
Vinnie Paz feat. Ras Kass
Gospel of the Worm
22
Pep Love feat. Opio
Mac N Cheese
23
The Narcicyst featuring Meryem Saci
Color Blind
24
Your Old Droog
G.K.A.C.
25
Isaac Apollo Feat. Blame One & Charles Grant
A Vivid Picture
26
Psycho Les
Dope Addict
27
Aesop Waits
Pluto's Away on Business / Bring Back Edward
28
L'Orange & Kool Keith feat. MindsOne
I Need out of This World
29
Gangrene feat. Samuel T Herring & Earl Sweatshirt
Play It Cool
30
L'Orange & Kool Keith feat. Open Mike Eagle
Meanwhile, Back Home
31
Mr. Cheeks feat. Chevy Og & Queen Josephine
Sangria
32
Georgia Anne Muldrow
Monoculture
33
Lewis Parker
International Hitman
34
Canibus
Mikey Destruction, Devastating Tito, DJ Slice
35
DJ JS-1 feat. Breez Brewin, Homeboy Sandman, Kyle Rapps
110 Percent
36
Kate Tempest
Whoops
37
Murs
Okey dog
38
Atmosphere feat. Prof
Windows