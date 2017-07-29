- Startseite
- Sendungen
- Programm
- Termine
- Projekte
- Über Querfunk
- Mitmachen
- Lokales
- Impressum
Hipadelic Hopera Juli 2017
Gute Rapper, solide Vielfalt und schwere Orchestrierung ist das Credo dieser Ausgabe
Externer Link:
|Nr
|Artist
|Titel
1
MED, Blu & Madlib feat. MF DOOM
|
Knock Knock
2
Camp Lo
|
Sunshine
3
Psycho Les
|
Baba Barz
4
A-F-R-O, RA the Rugged Man
|
Freedom Form Flowing
5
ASD
|
Ausrasta
6
Big Boi feat. LunchMoney Lewis
|
All Night
7
BlabberMouf
|
StepInDaJam
8
Chinese Man feat. A-F-R-O, A.S.M., Taiwan MC
|
The New Crown
9
Redman
|
Bricks Intentions
10
Blackalicious
|
Blacka
11
Ryu feat. Everlast
|
Who's Next Move
12
The Godfathers
|
The City
13
Ryu
|
Been doin this
14
Your Old Droog feat. Danny Brown
|
Grandma Hips
15
Nine Feat. Chip Fu
|
Rite here
16
TONES BAD KARMA
|
Takeover
17
Apathy
|
New England Royalty
18
TONES BAD KARMA
|
Dialect Unorthodox
19
Raekwon
|
This Is What It Comes Too
20
King Magnetic feat. R.A. The Rugged Man
|
Dirty old man
21
Vinnie Paz feat. Ras Kass
|
Gospel of the Worm
22
Pep Love feat. Opio
|
Mac N Cheese
23
The Narcicyst featuring Meryem Saci
|
Color Blind
24
Your Old Droog
|
G.K.A.C.
25
Isaac Apollo Feat. Blame One & Charles Grant
|
A Vivid Picture
26
Psycho Les
|
Dope Addict
27
Aesop Waits
|
Pluto's Away on Business / Bring Back Edward
28
L'Orange & Kool Keith feat. MindsOne
|
I Need out of This World
29
Gangrene feat. Samuel T Herring & Earl Sweatshirt
|
Play It Cool
30
L'Orange & Kool Keith feat. Open Mike Eagle
|
Meanwhile, Back Home
31
Mr. Cheeks feat. Chevy Og & Queen Josephine
|
Sangria
32
Georgia Anne Muldrow
|
Monoculture
33
Lewis Parker
|
International Hitman
34
Canibus
|
Mikey Destruction, Devastating Tito, DJ Slice
35
DJ JS-1 feat. Breez Brewin, Homeboy Sandman, Kyle Rapps
|
110 Percent
36
Kate Tempest
|
Whoops
37
Murs
|
Okey dog
38
Atmosphere feat. Prof
|
Windows