Bored Generation // Mai 2018

1 Die Nerven Niemals Fake Glitterhouse Records 2018

2 Die Nerven Skandinavisches Design Fake Glitterhouse Records 2018

3 Courtney Barnett Need A Litle Time Tell Me How You Really Feel Marathon Artists 2018

4 Courtney Barnett Charity Tell Me How You Really Feel Marathon Artists 2018

5 Boys Love Isn't On My Mind Rest in Peace PNKSLM 2018

6 Boys What If You Would Die? Rest in Peace PNKSLM 2018

7 Loma Dark Oscillations Loma Sub Pop 2018

8 Loma Relay Runner Loma Sub Pop 2018

9 Bonnie Li Décroche Décroche (Single) Icons Creating Evil Art 2018

10 Varsovie Coups Et Blessures Coups Et Blessures Sundust Records 2018

11 Varsovie Le Lac Coups Et Blessures Sundust Records 2018

12 Wreckless Eric Gateway To Europe Construction Time And Demolition Southern Domestic 2018

13 Wreckless Eric 40 Years Construction Time And Demolition Southern Domestic 2018

14 Frank Turner Little Changes Be More Kind Interscope Records 2018

15 Illuminati Hotties (You're Better) Than Ever Kiss Yr Frenemies Tiny Engines 2018

16 Illuminati Hotties Patience Kiss Yr Frenemies Tiny Engines 2018

17 La Luz Loose Teeth Floating Features Hardly Art 2018

18 La Luz California Finally Floating Features Hardly Art 2018

19 Cicada Rhythm America's Open Roads Everywhere I Go New West Records 2018

20 Cicada Rhythm Shake Up Everywhere I Go New West Records 2018

21 Clara Luciani La Grenade Sainte-Victoire Initial Artist Services 2018

22 Clara Luciani La Baie Sainte-Victoire Initial Artist Services 2018

23 Beach House Drunk In LA 7 Bella Union 2018

24 Beach House Dive 7 Bella Union 2018

25 Confidence Man Try Your Luck Confident Music For Confident People Heavenly 2018