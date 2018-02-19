Bored Generation // Februar 2018

Bored Generation

Playlist inside! Die ersten Neuvorstellungen im Jahr 2018.

Sendetermin
Montag, 19. Februar 2018 - 22:00 bis 23:59
Wiederholung
Mittwoch, 21. Februar 2018 - 12:00 bis 14:00
Bored Generation
NrArtistTitelAlbumLabelJahr
1
Belle & Sebastian
We Were Beautiful
How To Solve Our Human Problems
Matador
2017
2
Belle & Sebastian
Cornflakes
How To Solve Our Human Problems (Part 2)
Matador
2018
3
Ezra Furman
Driving Down To L.A.
Transangelic Exodus
Bella Union
2018
4
Ezra Furman
No Place
Transangelic Exodus
Bella Union
2018
5
Preoccupations
Espionage
New Material
Jagjaguwar
2018
6
Kreisky
Veteranen der vertanen Chance
Blitz
Wohnzimmer
2018
7
Nana Mouskouri
In The Ghetto
Forever Young
Mercury
2018
8
Nana Mouskouri
Forever Young
Forever Young
Mercury
2018
9
Joan As Police Woman
Tell Me
Damned Devotion
PIAS
2018
10
Joan As Police Woman
The Silence
Damned Devotion
PIAS
2018
11
Rae Morris
Dancing With Character
Someone Out There
Atlantic
2018
12
Rae Morris
Lower The Tone
Someone Out There
Atlantic
2018
13
U.S. Girls
Velvet 4 Sale
In A Poem Unlimited
4AD
2018
14
U.S. Girls
Rosebud
In A Poem Unlimited
4AD
2018
15
Hookworms
Negative Space
Microshift
Domino
2018
16
Hookworms
Shortcomings
Microshift
Domino
2018
17
Franz Ferdinand
Finally
Always Ascending
Domino
2018
18
Franz Ferdinand
Feel The Love Go
Always Ascending
Domino
2018
19
Ought
Into The Sea
Room Inside The World
Merge Records
2018
20
Ought
Pieces Wasted
Room Inside The World
Merge Records
2018
21
Shame
Concrete
Songs Of Praise
Dead Oceans
2018
22
Shame
Tasteless
Songs Of Praise
Dead Oceans
2018
23
The Limiñanas
Motorizatti Marie
Shadow People
Because Music
2018
24
The Limiñanas
Pink Flamingos
Shadow People
Because Music
2018
25
Tocotronic
Die Unendlichkeit
Die Unendlichkeit
Vertigo
2018