Bored Generation // Februar 2018

1 Belle & Sebastian We Were Beautiful How To Solve Our Human Problems Matador 2017

2 Belle & Sebastian Cornflakes How To Solve Our Human Problems (Part 2) Matador 2018

3 Ezra Furman Driving Down To L.A. Transangelic Exodus Bella Union 2018

4 Ezra Furman No Place Transangelic Exodus Bella Union 2018

5 Preoccupations Espionage New Material Jagjaguwar 2018

6 Kreisky Veteranen der vertanen Chance Blitz Wohnzimmer 2018

7 Nana Mouskouri In The Ghetto Forever Young Mercury 2018

8 Nana Mouskouri Forever Young Forever Young Mercury 2018

9 Joan As Police Woman Tell Me Damned Devotion PIAS 2018

10 Joan As Police Woman The Silence Damned Devotion PIAS 2018

11 Rae Morris Dancing With Character Someone Out There Atlantic 2018

12 Rae Morris Lower The Tone Someone Out There Atlantic 2018

13 U.S. Girls Velvet 4 Sale In A Poem Unlimited 4AD 2018

14 U.S. Girls Rosebud In A Poem Unlimited 4AD 2018

15 Hookworms Negative Space Microshift Domino 2018

16 Hookworms Shortcomings Microshift Domino 2018

17 Franz Ferdinand Finally Always Ascending Domino 2018

18 Franz Ferdinand Feel The Love Go Always Ascending Domino 2018

19 Ought Into The Sea Room Inside The World Merge Records 2018

20 Ought Pieces Wasted Room Inside The World Merge Records 2018

21 Shame Concrete Songs Of Praise Dead Oceans 2018

22 Shame Tasteless Songs Of Praise Dead Oceans 2018

23 The Limiñanas Motorizatti Marie Shadow People Because Music 2018

24 The Limiñanas Pink Flamingos Shadow People Because Music 2018