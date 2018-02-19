- Startseite
Bored Generation // Februar 2018
Playlist inside! Die ersten Neuvorstellungen im Jahr 2018.
|Nr
|Artist
|Titel
|Album
|Label
|Jahr
1
Belle & Sebastian
We Were Beautiful
How To Solve Our Human Problems
Matador
|
2017
2
Belle & Sebastian
Cornflakes
How To Solve Our Human Problems (Part 2)
Matador
|
2018
3
Ezra Furman
Driving Down To L.A.
Transangelic Exodus
Bella Union
|
2018
4
Ezra Furman
No Place
Transangelic Exodus
Bella Union
|
2018
5
Preoccupations
Espionage
New Material
Jagjaguwar
|
2018
6
Kreisky
Veteranen der vertanen Chance
Blitz
Wohnzimmer
|
2018
7
Nana Mouskouri
In The Ghetto
Forever Young
Mercury
|
2018
8
Nana Mouskouri
Forever Young
Forever Young
Mercury
|
2018
9
Joan As Police Woman
Tell Me
Damned Devotion
PIAS
|
2018
10
Joan As Police Woman
The Silence
Damned Devotion
PIAS
|
2018
11
Rae Morris
Dancing With Character
Someone Out There
Atlantic
|
2018
12
Rae Morris
Lower The Tone
Someone Out There
Atlantic
|
2018
13
U.S. Girls
Velvet 4 Sale
In A Poem Unlimited
4AD
|
2018
14
U.S. Girls
Rosebud
In A Poem Unlimited
4AD
|
2018
15
Hookworms
Negative Space
Microshift
Domino
|
2018
16
Hookworms
Shortcomings
Microshift
Domino
|
2018
17
Franz Ferdinand
Finally
Always Ascending
Domino
|
2018
18
Franz Ferdinand
Feel The Love Go
Always Ascending
Domino
|
2018
19
Ought
Into The Sea
Room Inside The World
Merge Records
|
2018
20
Ought
Pieces Wasted
Room Inside The World
Merge Records
|
2018
21
Shame
Concrete
Songs Of Praise
Dead Oceans
|
2018
22
Shame
Tasteless
Songs Of Praise
Dead Oceans
|
2018
23
The Limiñanas
Motorizatti Marie
Shadow People
Because Music
|
2018
24
The Limiñanas
Pink Flamingos
Shadow People
Because Music
|
2018
25
Tocotronic
Die Unendlichkeit
Die Unendlichkeit
Vertigo
|
2018