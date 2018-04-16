- Startseite
Bored Generation // April 2018
Playlist inside! Aktuelle Platten von Neuentdeckungen und alten Helden. Perfekte Musik für die kommenden sonnigen Tage - überwiegend zumindest ;)
|Nr
|Artist
|Titel
|Album
|Label
|Jahr
1
King Tubby
Chalist Dub
Concrete Jungle Dub (Re-Issue)
Dub Store Records
|
2018
2
King Tubby
Rasta Dub
Concrete Jungle Dub (Re-Issue)
Dub Store Records
|
2018
3
King Tubby
Swal Field Dub
Concrete Jungle Dub (Re-Issue)
Dub Store Records
|
2018
4
Baustelle
Violenza
L'Amore E La Violenza Vol.2
Atlantic
|
2018
5
Baustelle
Veronica, n.2
L'Amore E La Violenza Vol.2
Atlantic
|
2018
6
Gloria
Heavy
Oîdophone Echorama (EP)
Howlin' Banana Records
|
2018
7
Gloria
The Rain Is Out
Oîdophone Echorama (EP)
Howlin' Banana Records
|
2018
8
Hinds
The Club
I Don't Run
Lucky Number
|
2018
9
Hinds
New For You
I Don't Run
Lucky Number
|
2018
10
Camp Cope
How To Socialise & Make Friends
How To Socialise & Make Friends
Poison City Records
|
2018
11
Camp Cope
UFO Lighter
How To Socialise & Make Friends
Poison City Records
|
2018
12
Guided By Voices
Space Gun
Space Gun
Guided By Voices Inc.
|
2018
13
Guided By Voices
See My Field
Space Gun
Guided By Voices Inc.
|
2018
14
Ride
Pulsar
Tomorrow's Shore (EP)
Wichita
|
2018
15
Ride
Keep It Surreal
Tomorrow's Shore (EP)
Wichita
|
2018
16
Preoccupations
Manipulation
New Material
Jagjaguwar
|
2018
17
Preoccupations
Solace
New Material
Jagjaguwar
|
2018
18
Hockey Dad
My Stride
Blend Inn
Farmer & The Owl
|
2018
19
Hockey Dad
Disappoint Me
Blend Inn
Farmer & The Owl
|
2018
20
Public Access T.V.
Your God And Mine
Street Safari
Cinematic Music Group
|
2018
21
Public Access T.V.
Ain't No Friend Of Mine
Street Safari
Cinematic Music Group
|
2018
22
Isolation Berlin
Serotonin
Vergifte dich
Staatsakt
|
2018
23
Isolation Berlin
Antimaterie
Vergifte dich
Staatsakt
|
2018
24
L.A. Salami
I'll Tell You Why
The City Of Bootmakers
Sunday Best Recordings
|
2018
25
L.A. Salami
England Is Unwell
The City Of Bootmakers
Sunday Best Recordings
|
2018
26
Liza Anne
Panic Attack
Fine But Dying
Arts & Crafts
|
2018
27
Liza Anne
I Love You, But I Need Another Year
Fine But Dying
Arts & Crafts
|
2018
28
Gwenno
Herdhya
Le Kov
Heavenly
|
2018
29
Gwenno
Eus Keus?
Le Kov
Heavenly
|
2018