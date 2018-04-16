Bored Generation // April 2018

1 King Tubby Chalist Dub Concrete Jungle Dub (Re-Issue) Dub Store Records 2018

2 King Tubby Rasta Dub Concrete Jungle Dub (Re-Issue) Dub Store Records 2018

3 King Tubby Swal Field Dub Concrete Jungle Dub (Re-Issue) Dub Store Records 2018

4 Baustelle Violenza L'Amore E La Violenza Vol.2 Atlantic 2018

5 Baustelle Veronica, n.2 L'Amore E La Violenza Vol.2 Atlantic 2018

6 Gloria Heavy Oîdophone Echorama (EP) Howlin' Banana Records 2018

7 Gloria The Rain Is Out Oîdophone Echorama (EP) Howlin' Banana Records 2018

8 Hinds The Club I Don't Run Lucky Number 2018

9 Hinds New For You I Don't Run Lucky Number 2018

10 Camp Cope How To Socialise & Make Friends How To Socialise & Make Friends Poison City Records 2018

11 Camp Cope UFO Lighter How To Socialise & Make Friends Poison City Records 2018

12 Guided By Voices Space Gun Space Gun Guided By Voices Inc. 2018

13 Guided By Voices See My Field Space Gun Guided By Voices Inc. 2018

14 Ride Pulsar Tomorrow's Shore (EP) Wichita 2018

15 Ride Keep It Surreal Tomorrow's Shore (EP) Wichita 2018

16 Preoccupations Manipulation New Material Jagjaguwar 2018

17 Preoccupations Solace New Material Jagjaguwar 2018

18 Hockey Dad My Stride Blend Inn Farmer & The Owl 2018

19 Hockey Dad Disappoint Me Blend Inn Farmer & The Owl 2018

20 Public Access T.V. Your God And Mine Street Safari Cinematic Music Group 2018

21 Public Access T.V. Ain't No Friend Of Mine Street Safari Cinematic Music Group 2018

22 Isolation Berlin Serotonin Vergifte dich Staatsakt 2018

23 Isolation Berlin Antimaterie Vergifte dich Staatsakt 2018

24 L.A. Salami I'll Tell You Why The City Of Bootmakers Sunday Best Recordings ‎ 2018

25 L.A. Salami England Is Unwell The City Of Bootmakers Sunday Best Recordings ‎ 2018

26 Liza Anne Panic Attack Fine But Dying Arts & Crafts 2018

27 Liza Anne I Love You, But I Need Another Year Fine But Dying Arts & Crafts 2018

28 Gwenno Herdhya Le Kov Heavenly 2018