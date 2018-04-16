Bored Generation // April 2018

Bored Generation

Playlist inside! Aktuelle Platten von Neuentdeckungen und alten Helden. Perfekte Musik für die kommenden sonnigen Tage - überwiegend zumindest ;)

Sendetermin
Montag, 16. April 2018 - 22:00 bis 23:59
Wiederholung
Mittwoch, 18. April 2018 - 12:00 bis 14:00
Montag, 7. Mai 2018 - 4:00 bis 6:00
NrArtistTitelAlbumLabelJahr
1
King Tubby
Chalist Dub
Concrete Jungle Dub (Re-Issue)
Dub Store Records
2018
2
King Tubby
Rasta Dub
Concrete Jungle Dub (Re-Issue)
Dub Store Records
2018
3
King Tubby
Swal Field Dub
Concrete Jungle Dub (Re-Issue)
Dub Store Records
2018
4
Baustelle
Violenza
L'Amore E La Violenza Vol.2
Atlantic
2018
5
Baustelle
Veronica, n.2
L'Amore E La Violenza Vol.2
Atlantic
2018
6
Gloria
Heavy
Oîdophone Echorama (EP)
Howlin' Banana Records
2018
7
Gloria
The Rain Is Out
Oîdophone Echorama (EP)
Howlin' Banana Records
2018
8
Hinds
The Club
I Don't Run
Lucky Number
2018
9
Hinds
New For You
I Don't Run
Lucky Number
2018
10
Camp Cope
How To Socialise & Make Friends
How To Socialise & Make Friends
Poison City Records
2018
11
Camp Cope
UFO Lighter
How To Socialise & Make Friends
Poison City Records
2018
12
Guided By Voices
Space Gun
Space Gun
Guided By Voices Inc.
2018
13
Guided By Voices
See My Field
Space Gun
Guided By Voices Inc.
2018
14
Ride
Pulsar
Tomorrow's Shore (EP)
Wichita
2018
15
Ride
Keep It Surreal
Tomorrow's Shore (EP)
Wichita
2018
16
Preoccupations
Manipulation
New Material
Jagjaguwar
2018
17
Preoccupations
Solace
New Material
Jagjaguwar
2018
18
Hockey Dad
My Stride
Blend Inn
Farmer & The Owl
2018
19
Hockey Dad
Disappoint Me
Blend Inn
Farmer & The Owl
2018
20
Public Access T.V.
Your God And Mine
Street Safari
Cinematic Music Group
2018
21
Public Access T.V.
Ain't No Friend Of Mine
Street Safari
Cinematic Music Group
2018
22
Isolation Berlin
Serotonin
Vergifte dich
Staatsakt
2018
23
Isolation Berlin
Antimaterie
Vergifte dich
Staatsakt
2018
24
L.A. Salami
I'll Tell You Why
The City Of Bootmakers
Sunday Best Recordings ‎
2018
25
L.A. Salami
England Is Unwell
The City Of Bootmakers
Sunday Best Recordings ‎
2018
26
Liza Anne
Panic Attack
Fine But Dying
Arts & Crafts
2018
27
Liza Anne
I Love You, But I Need Another Year
Fine But Dying
Arts & Crafts
2018
28
Gwenno
Herdhya
Le Kov
Heavenly
2018
29
Gwenno
Eus Keus?
Le Kov
Heavenly
2018